Dear Editor:
Opportunity! Over 2,800 citizens that live in its boundaries have a tremendous opportunity to modernize and expand our Mount Carroll Library. The Mount Carroll District Library received notice from the Illinois Secretary of State that we are eligible to receive a grant of over $1.1 million to rehab, upgrade and expand our library.
These improvements will give the library a total of 10,668 square feet more space than we currently have to meet the needs of our residents. The library construction funds do not come around very often. The last chance of funding was in 2013. Who knows when the next round might be?
Is our library really used that much? You bet it is. In the last four years, over 8,600 patrons visited our library. More than 8,000 books, DVDs, and E-books were loaned. Interlibrary loan services brought in over 2,500 additional books for our residents to enjoy. Almost 1,700 people attended 154 programs conducted at our library. People are using our library at record numbers.
To get the state grant of over $1.1 million, citizens of our library district are required to raise an amount equal to the state's grant. We have until Feb. 28, 2021, to raise the funds.
Please consider a contribution to help us meet our goal. What we can contribute now to satisfy the requirement of the state grant will help our residents have a library that will meet our needs now and for the years to come. Mount Carroll has heart! I know we can do this!
Paul and Debbie Kaczmarski
Mount Carroll
Donation checks may be made payable to Mount Carroll District Library Rehab & Expand Fund and mailed to 208 N. Main St., Mount Carroll, IL 61053. To learn more, visit www.mountcarrollpubliclibrary.org or contact Laurel Bergren at 815-291-6489 or laurel@arcperspectives.com.