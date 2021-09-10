Dear Editor:
Classy Closet's amazing bargain sale is being extended. Don't miss these amazing bargains. Selected items are marked 25 percent off.
Come take advantage of clothing bargains in men's, women's and kid's clothes 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Classy Closet, 415 Main St., Savanna.
Classy Closet is one of the chief fund-raisers for the Great River Outreach. All purchases help GRO help the community.
Besides Classy Closet, the Great River Outreach ministry consists of The Table, 411 Main St., and Bridges of Carroll County, 417 Main St., downtown Savnana.
The Table serves free lunches daily and accepts donations. Bridges of Carroll County is a community center that hosts Open Mics, cooking classes, and other fun events.
Learn more about the Great River Outreach by visiting greatriveroutreach.com or the Great River Outreach Facebook page.
Pastor Gary Panetta
Savanna