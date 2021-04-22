Dear Editor:
Great news! Mount Carroll is once again a Tree City — 27 years. What does it take to become a Tree City? Is being a Tree City a “big deal”? I can answer those questions.
A community must meet the following criteria to earn this prestigious award: have a tree care ordinance, a Tree Board, an Arbor Day Proclamation and observance ceremony, and spend at least $2 per capita ($3,400 for us) annually on a Community Forestry Program.
Last year Mount Carroll easily met those criteria and we will do it again this year because the only thing we have left to do is the Arbor Day ceremony.
This year Arbor Day is Friday, April 30, and the City of Mount Carroll will host a Tree Planting Ceremony at 4 p.m. at Point Rock Park. We are replacing a tree in the parking lot area with a beautiful Swamp White Oak tree. You can follow its growth progress every time you visit the park.
Please join us in celebrating this special event and bring the children. Everyone will have a chance to help plant (throw some dirt in the hole) this special tree that will help our community earn the Tree City designation again.
As a Mount Carroll alderman, I would like to say I am proud to live in a town that takes pride in the distinction of being a Tree City where its residents enjoy the valuable benefits of having a greener, healthier community. So yes, this is a “big deal”! Hope to see you there.
Mike Risko
Mount Carroll