Dear Editor:
I would like to first thank everyone for attending the West Carroll Board of Education meetings on Nov. 20 and Dec. 18. As a school district, it is important to receive feedback from the community regarding the Enrollment and Facility Study conducted by the school architect, Charles Riesterer, from Grund and Riesterer Architects, Inc.
Please know that the Board of Education, administration, and staff members will continue to assess the safety conditions of all the buildings, strive for fiscal responsibility and academic excellence, and monitor monthly student enrollment data to assess the state of the district.
The answers to the questions received on Dec. 18 at the Board of Education meeting have been posted on the district's website for the public to view. If you would like to read through the Question and Answer document, please go to the West Carroll School District website at wc314.org to access the answers to questions presented at the Dec. 18 meeting.
Using the internet, type in the district's website address of www.wc314.org. First, click on the Board of Education tab and then click on Board Meeting Agenda, Media Report, and Minutes. Then, click on the hyperlink called "BoardBook West Carroll 314" to open up the meetings by date.
The first meeting that appears is December 18, 2019. Click on the December 18th date and then click on the Agenda Packet. Scroll down to "10. Public Comments" and click on Q and A from December 18, 2019. You will then be able to read the document as presented.
Once again, thank you for your interest and participation in the West Carroll School District #314. We have much to be proud of, including, but not limited to the following: Commendable ratings in every school by the Illinois State Board of Education, Illinois State Scholars, and state competitors in athletics, FFA, and music.
West Carroll students exemplify outstanding character and perseverance in their studies with the tremendous support of adults in all three of our communities. The staff work diligently to prepare our youth to be college and career Ready in the 21st century. On behalf of the West Carroll School District #314, I thank you for your support of the West Carroll students, staff, and administration.
Please do not hesitate to contact me by email at jkatzenberger@wc314.org or by phone at 815-734-3374 if you should have any further questions or concerns. Thank you. Happy New Year! With Thunder Pride,
Mrs. Julie Katzenberger, Ed.S.
West Carroll Superintendent