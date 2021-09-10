Dear Editor:
To West Carroll families and staff:
As of Friday, Sept. 3, West Carroll schools have the following number of active positive COVID cases: West Carroll Primary School-3, West Carroll Middle School-2, and West Carroll High School-12.
Please take COVID safety precautions including frequent hand-washing with soap and water, social distancing, mask wearing while indoors and staying home if you are not feeling well.
West Carroll High School will be hosting an Illinois Department of Public Health vaccine clinic on Friday, Sept. 10, from 2-6 p.m. The vaccine clinic will be held in the high school library in Savanna. Walk-ins are welcomed. The Pfizer vaccine is authorized and recommended for persons 12 years of age and older.
If you are unable to attend the event, but would like to find a clinic near you, please go online to coronavirus.illinois.gov or call the hotline at 1-833-621-1284.
Thank you for your continued partnership in education.
Mrs. (Julie) Katzenberger
West Carroll Superintendent