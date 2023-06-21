Dear Editor:
It was another beautiful night for Savanna Lions Club’s Family Night Saturday, June 10, at Old Mill Park.
Many local supporters make this night possible and we are proud and thankful to have them be a big part of events for families and especially kids. Although we decided to eliminate the movie this year, the afternoon was filled with new and familiar activities.
We would like to thank the participation of the following organizations and people:
TBK Bank, Lutheran Social Services of Illinois, Cub Scout Pack #48 for making delicious grilled food for a small fee, Living Characters Clowns and Balloon twisters, CCEC Face Painters, Ally Duggan, Dalton Duggan, the Petting Zoo people, Palisades Golf Course for providing lessons, Alice Engelkins for giving Pickle Ball lessons, In Plain Sight for their informative parent demonstration, The Answer Dance Squad for performing and Galena On the Fly Inc. Also on hand was the Human Foosball game, bottle rockets and craft making.
A special thanks goes to Morgan Strackbein and Andrew Stutzke from WQAD for bringing the “Beast” and all their weather information along with children’s’ tour.
Popcorn, pop and water were included in the free event and karaoke, hula hooping and music were provided by Lion Anna Rice. Further, Facemakers generously loaned us the Lion. It was fun for all.
Thanks also to Pastor Steve Newell and his wife from the First Baptist Church in Mount Carroll, as well as Bob Barten from Quality Water in Savanna, for their continued support and generosity to the Savanna Lions Club.
Savanna Lions Club