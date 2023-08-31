Dear Editor:
I would like to remind everyone that Medicare Open Enrollment is coming up soon, Oct. 15-Dec. 7.
This is the time of year you are able to check to see if there is a better Medicare Part D (prescription drug plan) out there for you.
It is best to check on your plan just to make sure your drug co-pays remain the same, as the drug plans are able to change their prices on medications anytime throughout the year and also change them for the next year.
If you don't check your plan and your prices go up, you will not able to change that plan until the next year. It is a great way to give yourself some piece of mind so that you know what your co-pays will be for the next year.
If you would like to check on your current prescription drug plan during Open Enrollment, please call us at 815-244-1800 to set up an appointment. You may set your appointment up with Karen Holm, Sandra Aude, Carol Young or Deb Connor.
Deb Connor
Carroll County Senior
Services Organization