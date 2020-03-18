Dear Editor:
The Friends of the Library always come through for our Mount Carroll District Library programs, and they've done it again by purchasing tickets to Timber Lake Playhouse.
Fifteen children will be able to attend "Magic Tree House Stories" at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 9, at no charge, thanks to the generosity of the Friends. Please drop by or call the library at 815-244-1751 to reserve these tickets.
Adult caregivers, to accompany their children, can purchase tickets for themselves at $7 apiece by calling the TLP box office at 815-244-2035.
The Magic Tree House books by Mary Pope Osborne are popular for young readers; the Mount Carroll Library has almost 40 of her titles for your children to enjoy before and after the performance.
Again, thank you, Friends of the Library!
Pam Naples
Diane Manikowski
Mount Carroll librarians