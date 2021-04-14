Dear Editor:
It is good to hear that Tony McCombie is behind summer reading programs, which perhaps might make many young kids lifetime readers.
Let's hope so and, further, let's hope that school districts nationwide implement critical thinking in their curriculums beginning in the sixth grade to help create a more informed citizenry later on in life. Offering classes in logic early on would also be a wise decision.
The importance of reading is aptly illustrated from “Chris Hedges: Empire of Illusions.” Hedges proclaims functional illiteracy in North America is epidemic. There are seven million illiterate Americans. Another 27 million are unable to read well enough to complete a job application, and 30 million can't read a simple sentence.
There are 50 million people who read at a fourth or fifth grade level. Nearly a third of the nation's population is illiterate or barely literate — a figure that is growing by nearly two million per year. A third of high school graduates never read a book for the rest of their lives and neither do 42 percent of college graduates. In 2007, 80 percent of families did not buy or read a book.
Hedges’ statistics came from the National Institute for Literacy, National Center for Adult Literacy, The Literacy Campaign and the U.S Census Bureau.
Considering the challenges that lay ahead of us from climate change, to racism, an inadequate energy grid, a crumbling infrastructure, future pandemics and income inequality to name a few, we need an informed citizenry that can be part of a public debate to help solve some of these grave challenges. Supporting a cadre of potential future lifetime readers is a small but important step.
Grant Wiegert
Savanna