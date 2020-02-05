Dear Editor:
Valentine’s Day is fast approaching and I, like many of you, am now thinking about getting cards for special people in my life before all the good one's are gone.
I am also thinking about the many special people our community has lost in the last few years, people who cared about Mount Carroll and made contributions to many organizations in town with their time, talent and treasure.
In their honor, I'm going to make a memorial contribution to the Mount Carroll Community Foundation (MCCF) because I know my gift will keep giving to the community they loved.
The MCCF runs a special Memorial Section in the Mirror-Democrat honoring those whose lives and special interests have been memorialized through donations to the MCCF.
If you would like to honor the life of a very special person, and help our community at the same time, please consider making a memorial donation in his or her name before the end of February, which is fast approaching. This donation will go into the MCCF Impact Fund and will help keep that person's spirit and memory alive, while giving something back to Mount Carroll.
Last year the Impact Fund again awarded more than $2,000 in grants to local organizations. These grants are used to provide for a broad range of community needs, including education, health, arts and historic preservation.
Mail donations before the end of February to the Mount Carroll Community Foundation, P.O. Box 123, Mount Carroll, IL 61053, or call me at 1-844-550-4100 if you have questions.
Mike Risko
Member, MCCF Advisory Board