Dear Editor:
The Mount Carroll Community Foundation Community Impact Endowment, associated with the Mount Carroll Community Foundation, a component fund of the Quad Cities Community Foundation, has awarded the Mount Carroll District Library $1,000 to update their online catalog for patron and staff use.
This catalog houses the Library's collection of approximately 17,000 items, which include books, audiobooks, DVDs, and music CDs, and is available for patrons to search and browse for desired materials.
In addition, a mobile height-adjustable workstation will be purchased for the ease and comfort for patrons but, most importantly, for ADA compliance.
The Mount Carroll Library would like to thank the Mount Carroll Community Foundation for their continued support. With the upcoming expansion of the Library, we anticipate higher patron traffic which will make this computer a necessity.
Pam Naples
Director, Mount Carroll District Library