Dear Editor:
When are they going to decide what they are going to have in this Davis Community Center building? I think a good place to put it would be where the old school house is on Main Street.
They said they wanted it in the middle of town, and this is as close to the center of town as you can get, if the property can be bought. You have all kinds of room to build it and lots of room to park.
As for the streets in Mount Carroll, seal coating is no good. They seal coated Turnbaugh Street and by the time they got done plowing snow, there was a row of potholes right up the middle. Blacktop at least two inches thick is what you need.
We have too many trucks on the streets, such as the garbage trucks, that are too heavy.
Gary Katzenberger
Mount Carroll