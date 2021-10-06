'Loving tribute' to Patsy

By SAMANTHA PIDDE
Timber Lake Playhouse's production of “A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline” is an entertaining and loving tribute to the late country icon.
The musical tribute is filled with great music, humor and interesting facts about Patsy Cline. This show's small cast packs a big performance.
Felicia Finely does the country star proud with her portrayal of Pasty Cline. She gives an energetic, mesmerizing performance, getting the entire audience involved. Her renditions of "Always," "Bill Bailey," "Walkin' After Midnight," "She's Got You," "I Fall to Pieces" and "Crazy" (as well as many more) are phenomenal.
Darren Mangler serves as the show's narrator as WINC Radio DJ Little Big Man (as well as a few other roles), interjecting a great deal of comedy and fun into the performance.
Finely's wonderful performance would not be complete without the awesome accompaniment of the five-piece band on the stage, behind her. The band includes conductor Sam Columbus on piano, Roy Brown on bass, Robert Brandon on drums, Christopher Wren on guitar, and Joey LaPlant on lap steel guitar.
“A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline” would not have been possible without Director Dana Iannuzzi; Music Director Sam Columbus; Lighting Designer John Burkland; Costume Designer Terrie Miller; Sound Designer Cameron M. Griffiths; Props Designer Callie Hester; Scenic Designer and Technical Designer Addison Calvin; Production Stage Manager Daniel T. Schultz; First Assistant Stage Manager Chelsey Steinmetz; Second Assistant Stage Manager Ciarra Stroud; Wardrobe Supervisors Tammy Long and Terrie Miller; Gen Tech and Wardrobe member Paris Dirscherl; Gen Tech/A2 member Sasha Gonzalez; Gen Tech/Scenic Painter Sky Aguilar; Gen Tech member Andrew Baker.
The production is showing at the playhouse in rural Mount Carroll through Sunday, Oct. 10. Tickets are available online at timberlakeplayhouse.org or by calling the box office at 815-244-2035. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.