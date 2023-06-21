Dear Editor:
Reminder—Save The Stones cleaning is at 9 a.m. this Saturday, 24, at Mount Carroll’s Oak Hill Cemetery.
We still have room for a few more volunteers to assist us with cleaning some of our cemetery's oldest stones to prevent further deterioration and preserve them for the future.
We will meet at the entrance of Oak Hill Cemetery. This first session will end at noon, or whenever you want to leave. We will provide the supplies required for the job. Please be prepared for some outdoor challenges like gnats, mosquitoes, sunburn, etc.
This special undertaking is dedicated to saving the most endangered monuments and gravestones at Oak Hill Cemetery, but can also help anyone interested in caring for and cleaning their family's gravestone, wherever they may be.
You will become familiar with the proper products, tools and techniques to use for cleaning the stones, without unknowingly damaging them. This is important because there are many ways to do it wrong.
If you would like to assist us on Saturday, June 24, at 9 a.m., please give me a call at 815-244-1767 to sign up.
Mike Risko
Chair, Cemetery Board