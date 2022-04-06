Dear Editor:
Please say the rumors aren't true! What rumors, you ask?
They are the ones concerning the Kraft Building and the intent to convert it into Mount Carroll City Hall.
Surely these rumors can't be true.
I urge the City Council and Mayor Bates to professionally market the building for sale at a reasonable price.
The possibilities are numerous — a restaurant, a gift and art boutique, an upstairs loft apartment, a brewery, a coffee and sandwich shop . . .
Mount Carroll is blessed with a beautiful downtown. Putting a government office smack dab in the middle will do nothing to attract or enhance a visit or a move to our town.
Sharon Larsen
Mount Carroll