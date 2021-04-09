Right Steps Family Center is hosting a Caring Closet Clean-out Friday, April 16, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
This is a garage sale-style event taking place at the Carroll County Early Childhood Center in Chadwick.
All clothing and children's items at the event are free. All gently-used items have been donated by local families.
The Caring Closet Clean-out event is for all Carroll County families with children. Available clothing sizes range from newborn to size 14/16 kids.
More details are available on the Right Steps Family Center Facebook page.
Anyone wanting to donate gently-used children's clothing, supplies, toys or books may call Right Steps at 815-684-5191.