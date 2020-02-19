Youthful West Carroll cheerleaders entertain crowd Feb 19, 2020 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email West Carroll Primary School students joined varsity basketball cheerleaders for a halftime show before a large and appreciative audience Tuesday night, Feb. 11, during the Thunder’s final home boys’ game against Oregon. Bob Watson Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest News House fire cause remains 'undetermined' Waterfowl USA Sportman's Banquet Feb. 29 Youthful West Carroll cheerleaders entertain crowd MC Library trivia night KC free movie Saturday Trivia night benefits FCCLA House fire injures Savanna woman Courthouse is secure facility with detector Gallery +5 Five towns host Character Camps Aug 12, 2014 +9 Savanna 4th of July Parade Jul 15, 2014 +10 Mount Carroll 4th of July Parade Jul 15, 2014 +15 Mayfest 2014 May 29, 2014 Stocks Market Data by TradingView