West Carroll High School Prom Court

West Carroll High School held its 2021 Prom Saturday, April 24, and members of the Prom Court are, from left, Briar Nevills, son of Dan and Patty Nevills; Devin Davis, son of Kevin and Stacie Davis; Julian Ortiz, son of Jose Ortiz and Ana Barragan; King Kelden McCombie, son of Tim and Jennifer McCombie; Queen Daisy Rose McCray, daughter of Autumn McCray; Corey Johnston, daughter of Randy and Charlotte Johnston; Emily Mueller, daughter of Mark and Sherrie Mueller; and Lily O’Connor, daughter of Tim and Susan O’Connor.

 The New Persona Studio Photo