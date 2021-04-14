Members of the West Carroll High School freshman, sophomore and junior homecoming court are, from left, Nic Bork, son of Reuben and Cristin Bork; Amery Scheper, son of Aaron Scheper and Heather McCutcheon; AJ Boardman, son of Alanzo Boardman and Ashley Boardman; Karissa Andrews, daughter of Keith Andrews and Tami Duggan; Kendal Asay, daughter of Brent and Jenny Asay; and Kylie Hill, daughter of Jason and Laura Hill. Dress-up day are being held this week at WCHS: Monday, Country vs. Country Club; Tuesday, Twin Day; Wednesday, Class Color Day (seniors-blue, juniors-purple, sophomores-red, freshmen-white, staff-tie dye); Thursday, Sports Day; Friday, Spirit Day. Saturday is Senior Day and the football game with Rockford Christian will be played at 10 a.m. at Freeport High School. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will not be a dance, parade, bonfire or games at the school.