WC tabs board member

By SAMANTHA PIDDE
The West Carroll Board of Education has filled a vacancy, left open due to the recent resignation of Nicole Thulen (District 7).
During a special meeting Monday, July 11, the board appointed Morgan Fry Murray, 36, of Thomson, to the position.
A press release from West Carroll said Murray meets the qualifications for the position and has demonstrated the willingness to accept the responsibilities and duties of a school board member.
"Ms. Murray brings a clear understanding of the demands and expectations of being a Board member along with a constructive attitude towards that challenge," the press release said.
Murray has called Thomson her home for most of her life and for nearly 20 years, her family owned and operated a restaurant and landscaping company.
"Through those adventures, I have forged amazing friendships with the people of Thomson, Savanna and Mount Carroll,” Murray told the Carroll County Mirror-Democrat and Savanna Times-Journal in an email. “I feel fortunate to now be raising my own family in the area that I love.”
Murray graduated from Thomson High School in 2004 and has worked in higher education, distance learning and business/organizational management since 2008.
She is an Associate Dean of Instruction and Faculty Member at Sonoran Desert Institute (2016-present). She has a master’s degree in organization management and public administration from Ashford University and a bachelor’s degree in Marketing Communication and Journalism from St. Ambrose University.
Murray said her goal in joining the West Carroll School Board is to be an invested parent to her child as well as a resource and advocate for the many children, parents and educators who depend on the success of this district.
She added that she hopes to support both the board and the community by "delivering fair assessment in times of tough decision making."
"It is no secret our community has faced its difficulties but has also celebrated many achievements since its consolidation,” she wrote in the email. “I understand the role of a school board member is not one of ease and with it carries great responsibility. Our achievements are largely credited to the individuals in our community who have dedicated their time and service to our schools, teachers, and students.
"As a parent of a child who matriculated through West Carroll and having a second one preparing for kindergarten in the fall of 2022, I am very invested in the continued growth and success of our school district. I believe my passion for this community, combined with my 14 years of higher education administration experience, has uniquely prepared me to volunteer for this role."
Murray promised to ensure her perspective "always balances fiscal responsibility regarding funds and taxpayer monies our community is provided, while championing the development of programs our students want and deserve."
She said she aims to be an objective party who promotes open conversations regarding topics important to the school district.
She also plans to support the school board in fostering increased school morale "as not three separate towns, but as one entity; West Carroll."
Murray will officially be sworn in at the Aug. 17 board meeting at WCPS.
In other business at the July 11, the board:
•Approved the resignation of Kevin Dennis Sr. as district bookkeeper, effective July 11.
•Approved hiring Lavonne Christianson as WCPS kindergarten teacher for the first semester of the 2022-23 school year, pending Illinois certification.