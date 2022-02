Four members of the West Carroll High School girls basketball team competed in the IHSA Class 2A Three-Point Showdown Friday, Feb. 18, at the Rockford Lutheran Regional. Kylie Hill, second from left, advanced to the Sectional Showdown Thursday, Feb. 24, at Johnsburg High School. Thunder participants included, from left, Tori Moshure, Hill, Haylee McGinnis and Emma Randecker.