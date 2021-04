West Carroll High School announced it has four 2021 Illinois State Scholars. They are, from left, Brennon Cavanagh, son of Tim and Kay Cavanagh of Savanna; Hannah Bauch, daughter of Matt and Candie Magill of Mount Carroll; Kathryn McGinnis, daughter of Mark and Jennifer McGinnis of Thomson; and Olivia Charles, daughter of Terry and Christy Charles of Mount Carroll.