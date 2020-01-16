Michael Popkin, a senior at West Carroll High School, has been recognized as an Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 2A All State Academic Team Player for the 2019 season.
Popkin, 18, is the first West Carroll High School athlete to receive this award.
Nominees must have a minimum 3.50 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, have participated in at least two IHSA-sponsored sports or activities during each of the last two years, and demonstrated outstanding citizenship.
After graduation this spring, Popkin plans to attend college to play football and study sports medicine. He has not made a decision on which college he will be attending.
He is the son of Vinnie and Wendy Popkin of Savanna.