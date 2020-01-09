It is time for pre-school screenings which are free of charge and give parents a measure of how their child is developing and how they can help their child learn even more.
Testing includes vision and hearing, motor, language and cognitive development.
During an exit conference, parents will be given an overview of how their child did as well as information about educational opportunities and free preschool programs.
Screenings are provided by Early Step Pre-school, Right Steps Family Center, Carroll County school districts, Bi-County Special Education and TCOC Head Start.
Each school district in is scheduling screening appointments for children who will be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 1, 2020.
If you are not able to attend the screening in your district, you can make an appointment in any district and results will be sent to your district for their eligibility list.
Parents interested in how their children ages 4 months to 2-1/2 years are developing may call the Right Steps Family Center at 815-273-7532 to set up a testing appointment at a convenient time and place.
2020 Screening Dates
Lanark/Shannon
District #308
Methodist Church, Lanark
Tuesday, Feb. 11
8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Call 815-864-2300,
Brittney Becker
Chadwick/Milledgeville
District #399
Lutheran Church, Chadwick
Wednesday, Feb. 12
8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Call 815-684-5191, ext. 254, or 815-225-7141, ext. 226, Sue Carter
Savanna/Thomson/
Mount Carroll
District #314
First United Methodist Church, Savanna
Thursday, Feb. 13
8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Call 815-273-7532, Lyn Francke