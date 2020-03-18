WC FFA wins Parliamentary Procedure contest

West Carroll FFA’s Parliamentary Procedure team placed first at the Section I FFA Parliamentary Procedure CDE March 10 at Galena. Members included president, Lakin Getz; secretary, Olivia Charles; and floor members Chase Bentley, Jacob McLuckie, Kloey Ostendorf, Celia Hartman, Julian Ortiz and Abby Burns. The team advances to the District I FFA Parliamentary Procedure CDE April 29 at Blackhawk East College. Members are, from left, Chase Bentley, Lakin Getz, Kloey Ostendorf, Jacob McLuckie, Julian Ortiz, Celia Hartman, Olivia Charles and Abby Burns.