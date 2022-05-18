LANARK—Forty-six members of the Eastland High School Class of 2022 will participate in the school’s graduation ceremony at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 22, in the Eastland Junior-Senior High School gymnasium.
Commencement speakers include valedictorian and class president Kellen Henze, salutatorian Addison Burkholder, and National Honor Society president Paul Sturtevant.
Members of the Eastland Class of 2022 include:
Andrew Anderson, Hayleigh Barncord, Addison Burkholder, Ella Burkholder, Kaydence Coulthard, Emma Dampman, Ethan Dertz, Delana Erbsen, Samantha Fink.
Michael Frey, Vanessa Guerrero, Macie Hamblen, Abbey Hammer, Carson Heckman, Justin Heldt, Kellen Henze, Katelyn Joens, Daniel Kloepping, David Kloepping.
Kimberly Livingston, Riley McKenna, Logan Miller, Annika Myre, Benelli Onley, Joseph Paulsen, Angeline Pontnack, Kendall Preston, Lowden Preston.
Marie Preston, Caydence Randall, Evan Rausch, Zebediah Reed, Natalie Reifsteck, Owen Rogers, Shay Schramm, Dezeray Shaffer, Gavin Sigel.
Katlyn Spong, Jaxson Sturtevant, Paul Sturtevant, Austin Sundquist, Chloe Sweitzer, Kaley True, Madison Warner, Trace Witmer, Gabriel York.