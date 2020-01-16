By SAMANTHA PIDDE
West Carroll High School's musical, “The Wedding Singer,” will be presented this weekend, Jan. 17-19, at Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Rd., Mount Carroll.
“The Wedding Singer” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 18-19. Doors open 30 minutes before the performance begins.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets are general admission and can be purchased online at http://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org/, or by visiting the Timber Lake Playhouse box office between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday or calling 815-244-2035. Tickets may also be purchased at the door.
Director Robert McFletcher-Jones encourages people to come out to see “The Wedding Singer” and recommends they get their tickets early and arrive as soon as the doors open.
"We are having an 80's party from beginning to end and all are invited to attend,” he said. “Come join the party! Dress to impress in your best 80's wear. We will have the tunes jumping and the games going as soon as you enter. See you soon!"